Rebel mortars kill dozens in Damascus

At least 43 people died and 35 others sustained injuries late Tuesday when mortar fire struck a market district in the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to state media. The death toll is one of the highest from a single attack among recent clashes in the country. The assault took place in the government-controlled Kashkol neighborhood. Witnesses told Al-Ikhbariya TV the attack happened during rush hour at the market a day before the country marked Mother’s Day. Hospital director Mohammed Haytham al-Husseini told state television the majority of the casualties were women and children. The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the deaths and said the total included 11 pro-government fighters. The Syrian government accused rebels of staging the offensive from Eastern Ghouta. Russian-backed government troops continue to fight opposition rebels in the enclave east of Damascus. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 38 civilians died in clashes there Tuesday. As Syrian troops closed in on Eastern Ghouta, Islamic State (ISIS) militants on Monday captured the southern neighborhood of Qadam a week after government troops regained control of the town.