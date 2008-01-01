Reaping the benefits of creation

Medical advice from ancient Egypt
A team of researchers analyzing a large collection of Egyptian papyrus manuscripts uncovered instructions for an ancient method of determining an unborn baby’s sex. The medical advice of the day told women to urinate into separate bags of barley and wheat. The bag that sprouted first would reveal the gender of the baby. If neither bag sprouted, the ancients believed, it would indicate the woman wasn’t pregnant. This is just one finding reported by a the team of researchers just beginnning to analyze a huge collection of ancient Egyptian papyrus manuscripts housed at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.
These texts represent some of the oldest known scientific manuscripts, pre-dating even the oldest Greek and Roman writings, Egyptologist Kim Ryholt told Science Nordic. “One of our medical texts was written 3,500 years ago when there was no written material on the European continent,” he said.
The ancient manuscripts show the Egyptians possessed knowledge of kidneys and developed treatments for eye diseases. The collection contains not only medical texts but also writings on botany, astronomy, and other sciences.
Sofie Schiødt, one of the researchers, noted the ideas recorded in the medical texts later spread to Greece, Rome, and the Middle East. Some traces of these ideas even made their way into premodern medical writings. —J.B.