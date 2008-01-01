Reaping the benefits of creation

Many people long for the good old days when children weren’t penned in with hectic activity schedules and parents ushered them outside to play. Adults, too, often stare out office windows, longing for a few hours in the fresh air and sunshine, away from steel and concrete buildings.

The yearning to enjoy God’s creation seems built into us, and for good reason, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS One. A plethora of scientific studies show the benefits of time spent out in nature for children and adults alike, but the new research adds another twist: Time outdoors is linked to a decrease in impulsive decision making.

The scientists studied 609 adults in the United States and found that exposure to nature not only significantly reduced impulsivity but also depression, anxiety, and stress. The researchers noted that a decrease in impulsivity likely improves health, partially because well-thought-out decisions often lead to healthier choices, like making a nutritious meal at home instead of heading out for fast food.

Due to the many technological advances of our day and with more than half of the world’s population living in urban areas, people have drastically reduced the amount of time they spend outdoors, the researchers said.

Previous scientific studies showed that outdoor activity can reduce recovery time following surgery, increase cancer patients’ production of anti-cancer proteins, reduce hypertension, produce changes in brain chemistry associated with calming, regulate heart rate, increase endorphins, and regulate sleep-wake cycles. A study published earlier this year in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, found that classroom teachers could teach twice as long without any interruptions right after 9- and 10-year-old students spent time participating in an outdoor class.

The researchers credit evolution for the beneficial effects of nature: “Human history evolved around an intimate connection to the natural environment.” But the Bible tells the story of God creating a garden perfectly suited for His human children, who even today still reap the benefits of His good design.