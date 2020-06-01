Rayshard Brooks’ family holds funeral

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter spoke at her father’s former church in Atlanta on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks. Bernice King, along with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia Democratic state Rep. Stacey Abrams, joined Brooks’ family at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Prosecutors have charged former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder in Brooks’ June 12 shooting death following a confrontation outside a Wendy’s.

What happened at the funeral? Many of the family members wore shirts with Brooks’ picture on them. The Rev. Raphael Warnock listed the names of African Americans who have died because of police officers, saying: “Rayshard Brooks is the latest high-profile casualty in the struggle for justice and a battle for the soul of America. This is about him, but it is so much bigger than him.”

