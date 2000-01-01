Rams and Patriots survive thrillers to advance to Super Bowl

The stage is set for Super Bowl LIII, with the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots eking out overtime wins Sunday to advance to pro football’s title game in Atlanta on Feb. 3. The Rams stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in the NFC championship game with Greg Zuerlein’s 57-yard field goal in the extra period. In the AFC championship, the Patriots won the coin toss in overtime and never gave the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense a chance, as Tom Brady handed off to Rex Burkhead to score from 2 yards out to win 37-31.

It will be the Patriots’ third straight trip to the Super Bowl. For the Rams, it’s been nearly two decades since they last appeared in the title game, when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in 2000.