Raging fires prompt California freeway closure

California officials on Thursday closed a section of U.S. 101, the freeway that runs along the Pacific coast, as wildfires scorching the region jumped across the road and raced up neighboring hillsides. The Southern California fires have destroyed nearly 200 homes and buildings so far and prompted evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents. On Wednesday night, 7,000 residents of the Ventura County resort town of Ojai scrambled to escape flames whipped up by nearly hurricane-force winds. Forecasters predicted worsening conditions Thursday, but as dawn broke the gusts calmed enough to give emergency officials confidence they wouldn’t face record-breaking destruction in the next 24 hours. Air tankers received clearance to fly again, giving firefighters on the ground extra help battling the blazes. On Wednesday, a fire burning through the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles consumed several multimillion-dollar houses. So far, no one has died in the four fires that broke out earlier this week. Education officials closed 265 schools Thursday due to poor air quality across the area.