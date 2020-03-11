Race remains tight in swing states

With many of the western states called, President Donald Trump held 118 Electoral College votes and Joe Biden 209 as Election Day turned into the day after.

What are we still waiting on? By midnight on the East Coast, key battleground states remained too close to call or were still waiting on results to come in. Florida will almost certainly go to Trump, who held a 3 percentage point lead with 98 percent of the votes tallied. Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas were leaning toward Trump, as well, with more than half of their precincts reporting, but they still had enough uncounted votes to flip for Biden later on.

Dig deeper: See the up-to-the-minute presidential election results at WORLD’s Election Center.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.