Race remains tight in swing states
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/03/20, 09:23 pm
With many of the western states called, President Donald Trump held 118 Electoral College votes and Joe Biden 209 as Election Day turned into the day after.
What are we still waiting on? By midnight on the East Coast, key battleground states remained too close to call or were still waiting on results to come in. Florida will almost certainly go to Trump, who held a 3 percentage point lead with 98 percent of the votes tallied. Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas were leaning toward Trump, as well, with more than half of their precincts reporting, but they still had enough uncounted votes to flip for Biden later on.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.