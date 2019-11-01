Quiet time with Chance the Rapper

In the new CW Network television series Batwoman, the lead character is the bane of street criminals, super-villains, and that more dangerous “thought criminal”—the marriage traditionalist.
The lesbian Batwoman, played by 32-year-old Australian lesbian actress Ruby Rose, is “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind,” according to a synopsis of the series.
The irony of a lesbian Batwoman is that DC Comics introduced the character in 1956 in response to intimations that Batman and his sidekick Robin were homosexual. She was Batman’s love interest and a crime fighter in her own right until DC killed her off in 1979.
When Batwoman reappeared in the comics in 2006, the black-haired superhero had become a redhead with a Jewish heritage and a new sexual orientation. CW tested the waters with a Batwoman appearance last month on Elseworlds before giving the green light for a pilot episode for a new series.
The new Batwoman has scars in her past, much like the actress who portrays her: Rose suffered childhood sexual abuse, depression, and bullying. The fictional social justice warrior must “overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” according to the synopsis.
The emphasis on Batwoman’s sexuality underscores the ongoing pressure on TV producers to give every character they create a role in the culture war. Between campaigning for LGBT rights and social justice, when will the new Batwoman have time to catch the bad guys? —Daniel van Oudenaren