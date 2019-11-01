Quiet time with Chance the Rapper

For years, Grammy Award–winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper has referenced his Christian faith, both in his albums and on social media. But last month, the Chicago native professed a desire to learn Scripture, and since then he is sharing about it more openly with his 9.3 million Instagram followers.

The 25-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist announced in early December that he was taking a short sabbatical to study the Bible (and quit smoking): “I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ, but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible.”

Since then, Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, has posted regular updates for his followers such as, “Take time to be still in My Presence so that I can strengthen you,” with Scripture verses from the books of Isaiah and John and the Psalms. He noted, “I read Romans, James and Galatians,” and posted a devotional passage from Scottish theologian John Baillie’s A Diary of Private Prayer. In mid-December, Chance read the first two chapters of Galatians on Instagram Live.

Chance cited the recent birth of his nephew as a factor in his Bible reading: “He needs his uncle to be educated.” His 2016 album Coloring Book featured gospel artists such as Kirk Franklin and a remake of Chris Tomlin’s worship song “How Great Is Our God.”

The Christian hip-hop news site Rapzilla has covered Chance the Rapper “with bated breath,” reporter Justin Sarachik noted, because he often teeters between “impactful gospel-infused rap” and “sexual/drug-ladened raps.”

Sarachik encouraged Christians to pray for Chance, who is engaged and has a 3-year-old daughter. He recently posted a photo of his daughter walking toward a church with the caption, “Train up a child in the way she should go,” a reference to Proverbs 22:6.