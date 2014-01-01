Quiet in Gaza amid unofficial cease-fire

Rulers of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Wednesday said they had reached a cease-fire with Israel through Egyptian mediators after the one of the worst days of violence in Gaza since the 2014 war. Israeli officials denied signing a cease-fire but said quiet would be met with quiet. “We’ve given Hamas a chance to prove that we can return to routine,” said Israeli Cabinet member Arieh Deri. “If they release the reins there will be a very painful strike.” Gaza militants fired dozens of mortar shells early Tuesday, wounding three soldiers and one person in a kindergarten shortly before it opened. Israel responded by striking militant sites in Gaza Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, setting off air-raid sirens throughout the night. But a tense calm appeared to be holding Wednesday morning. Chief Israeli military spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said it was up to Hamas to prevent the situation from escalating.