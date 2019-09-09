Questioning animal research

The Environmental Protection Agency has a plan to end scientific testing on mammals by 2035, but some researchers and doctors worry humans are not ready for the change.

The plan calls for cutting mammalian testing by 30 percent in 2020 and eliminating such studies by 2035, except for experiments approved on a case-by-case basis. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., commended the EPA decision and encouraged more agencies to follow its example: “Animal testing is often cruel and painful, with limited applicability to human health outcomes.”

For decades, the EPA has required animal testing to make sure chemicals meet federal safety standards before hitting the market or being released into the environment. The studies have proven the most effective way to test the possible side effects of chemicals, but they often involve pain and suffering for lab animals.

Laura Vandenberg, an environmental health scientist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, fears the EPA decision will make it harder to keep harmful chemicals off the market if producers don’t have to test the effects of products on live creatures. “We are going to get caught in a position where we won’t really be able to regulate chemicals in the U.S.,” she told Nature.

Jennifer Sass, a scientist with the National Resources Defense Council, expressed similar concerns that the move will undercut regulations meant to protect humans. The EPA plan could “allow potentially dangerous chemicals to get out there into the environment and into consumer products,” she told Science.

Recent technological advances offer possible alternatives to animal studies. Computer models can predict and simulate the effects of a chemical. Scientists can also use human cell cultures to produce miniaturized versions of vital organs. They place those tiny organs in a computer chip and use them to study the effects certain chemicals would have on the body.

Wesley J. Smith, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism, said humans have a God-given duty to treat animals humanely while considering the human benefit of a particular use of animals. He noted most people support the use of animals in medical research to develop new medicines but “oppose dogfighting because it is only about gambling and satiating a blood lust.”

Smith said limiting animal testing as much as possible demonstrates humans’ unique ability to recognize our duties: “We are the only species with moral responsibilities.” But, he noted, research institutes should base decisions about animal testing on our responsibility toward animals, not on the incorrect assumption that animals have inherent rights like people.