Qatar restores diplomatic ties with Iran

Qatar restored full diplomatic relations with Iran on Thursday, despite an ongoing feud with other Arab nations that accuse the tiny Gulf nation of supporting terror groups in Iran. In a statement released early Thursday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said its ambassador would return to Tehran to resume his diplomatic duties and expressed interest in strengthening bilateral relations. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates in June launched an economic and travel embargo against Qatar over its close ties to Iran. The Arab nations listed 13 conditions for lifting the ban, including a demand Qatar close diplomatic posts in Iran. Qatar has so far refused to comply with any of the conditions, and today’s announcement could deepen the rift. Saudi Arabia just last week opened its border with Qatar to allow Hajj pilgrims into the country.