Putting a leash on Big Tech

Recent accusations of online bias, especially against conservative viewpoints, have triggered calls for U.S. government regulation of major tech companies. But while imposing such controls on Big Tech may appeal to the blocked and banished, critics argue that making the federal government the moderator of online discourse will likely do more to silence, not stimulate, conversations.

“Congress needs to resist the urge to act impulsively—our democracy is resilient,” wrote Peter Morici, an economist and professor at the University of Maryland Smith School of Business, in a recent column for Market Watch. “Americans are generally well educated, and we profit from hearing the worst nuts and thoughtful views contrary to our own.”

But some people argue that tech platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, and YouTube are an essential public service and should be regulated like a local electric utility. But, for now, these tech companies are private entities that are able to establish their own speech code policies. And Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act grants them immunity from liability for content posted on their platforms. With this freedom to market their product—curated speech—why don’t these tech companies let their platforms be free speech free-for-alls and be done with the accusations of bias?

“Social media companies have an incentive to keep as many people as possible using their platforms for as long as possible—that’s how they maximize their profits,” Lata Nott, executive director of the First Amendment Center at the Freedom Forum Institute, told me. “Sometimes the free flow of speech is good for their bottom line and sometimes it isn’t, and that impacts how these sites are managed.”

Free speech advocates wanting to keep federal regulators at bay suggest Big Tech could profit by establishing user verification to weed out bots and trolls and allowing users to transfer their social network to a new platform. Most significantly, they have urged companies to be more transparent about their decisions to ban users and content, and create an appeals process that includes human communication.

Facebook has resolved to implement some of these policies in the new year. In November, the Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF) and an international coalition of more than 100 civil society organizations sent an open letter to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to apply the “The Santa Clara Principles on Transparency and Accountability in Content Moderation.”

In December, the social media giant committed to adopting some of the recommendations, but Facebook administrators told EFF that disclosing the identity of who called for the removal of content does not provide “critical information to our users or civil society.” EEF representatives disagreed, noting, “Facebook has removed legitimate speech at the behest of governments seeking to suppress voices in marginalized communities. We want to know if speech is removed because of government requests, algorithms, or decisions by employees.”