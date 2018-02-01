Putin wins fourth term

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday won an expected landslide reelection victory in his bid to secure a fourth term. Putin garnered 76 percent of the vote with 80 percent of the Russian precincts reporting early Monday. The victory gives him six more years in power. Putin faced seven other minor candidates after Russia banned his biggest opponent, Alexei Navalny, from running based on fraud charges. Electoral observers and voters noted the election process included ballot stuffing and forced voting. In his victory speech, Putin thanked voters for their support. “Everyone who voted for me today is part of our big national team,” he said. His reelection comes amid accusations that Russia poisoned former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in Britain. Putin called the accusations nonsense but said the country is ready to work with London on the investigation. On Saturday, Russia expelled 23 British diplomats and said it would shut down the British Council’s activities in the country after Britain last week expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the attack.