Putin sworn in for fourth term

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for his fourth six-year term as Russia’s president on Monday and vowed to bolster the country’s economy. During the inauguration at the Kremlin, Putin said he would use all existing possibilities to ensure economic and technological breakthroughs in the country. “A new quality of life, well-being, security, and people’s health—that’s what’s primary today,” Putin said. His swearing-in comes after an election in March in which he won about 77 percent of the vote without any major opponent. Putin selected Dmitry Medvedev, who served as prime minister since 2012, to continue in the post. The selection requires approval from the lower house of parliament. Authorities detained up to 1,000 demonstrators who staged protests Saturday ahead of the inauguration. Russian authorities also arrested Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader barred from running against Putin. Navalny later said authorities released him after midnight on Sunday and charged him with organizing a rally and resisting police.