Putin stages power shake-up

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies in the lower house of parliament quickly backed his choice for prime minister on Thursday in a sudden power grab. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his entire government resigned on Wednesday after Putin proposed a set of constitutional amendments to extend his rule. His choice for the new prime minister, former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, said he was surprised by his appointment and had “not slept all night.”

What do the amendments accomplish? The reforms would hand over presidential powers to parliament and the prime minister. Critics say it’s Putin’s attempt to carve out a new position for himself once his six-year presidential term ends in 2024. Alexei Navalny, Russia’s major opposition leader, said in a Twitter post that the proposals reflect Putin’s plan to “rule until he dies.”

