Putin calls nerve-poisoning suspects ‘civilians’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the two Russians identified by Britain as suspects in the spy poisoning case do not work for the military and are civilians. Last week, Britain charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, and of using the Novichok nerve agent. Britain blames the Russian intelligence agency for the nerve attack against former spy agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March in Salisbury, England. During a summit in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, Putin noted that the two men are civilians and said there’s nothing criminal about them. “I hope they will come out themselves and speak about themselves,” he said. “It will be better for everyone.”