Punished North Korean envoy back in the picture?

North Korea’s nuclear envoy appeared beside leader Kim Jong Un at an art performance on Sunday, just days after a South Korean newspaper reported he was punished severely for failed talks with the United States. Kim Yong Chol was one of 12 “leading officials” who followed Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, to the performance by wives of army officers, the Korean Central News Agency said on Monday. A photo from the event showed him five seats away from the leader during the event.

South Korean Chosun Ilbo on Friday reported that Kim Yong Chol was sentenced to forced labor and “ideological education” over February’s failed summit in Vietnam between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Five other foreign ministry executives, including special U.S. envoy Kim Hyok Chol, reportedly were charged with spying and executed in March. But South Korean media has in the past incorrectly reported the executions of North Korean officials who later showed up with the country’s leader. South Korea’s presidential Blue House did not confirm the media report and warned against “hasty judgements or comments.”

Editor’s note: WORLD Digital updated this report to clarify Kim Yong Chol’s reported punishment.