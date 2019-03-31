Pulitzer winners announced

Reporters and authors covering immigration, racism, sexual violence, and other social controversies filled the list of Pulitzer Prize winners on Monday.

What awards stood out? The Seattle Times won the national reporting prize for its investigation into the flawed Boeing 737 Max jet. The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won for work covering the lack of law enforcement and the prevalence of sexual violence in Alaskan villages. The New York Times won three awards, including one for Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay in the controversial slavery-themed The 1619 Project and one for an investigation into Russian influence campaigns abroad. For the first time, a fiction author picked up a second win when the Pulitzer board selected author Colson Whitehead for his novel The Nickel Boys. The first audio reporting award went to public radio’s This American Life and two journalists who covered the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. The board issued a special posthumous citation to Ida B. Wells, an African American journalist who covered the horrors of lynching in the United States.

