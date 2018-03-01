Puerto Rico without power

Puerto Rico is without power after an islandwide blackout on Wednesday morning. The U.S. territory, home to approximately 3 million people, has struggled with an increasingly unstable power grid in the seven months since Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, hit the island. Last week, 870,000 customers lost electricity in a widespread 24-hour outage. More than 40,000 power customers have not had electricity service since the Sept. 20 storm. Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina on Wednesday said crews are investigating the cause. Officials said it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.