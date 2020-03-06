Protests strike a calmer tone
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 6/03/20, 04:19 am
Protesters in U.S. cities defied curfews again on Tuesday night, but most of the gatherings remained calm. After 7 p.m. EDT in Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched peacefully and booed at one person who took down a street sign from a lamp post. Pastors at St. John’s Church prayed with the protesters and handed out water bottles. Nearly an hour after the 10 p.m. EDT curfew in Orlando, Fla., police still deployed tear gas and smoke to clear out “a few remaining participants” who threw rocks and bottles at them.
What spurred the calmer tactics? Protest organizers have repeatedly implored that vandalism and fires weakened their calls for justice. Several state officials are also joining the conversation on reform. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told a gathering of demonstrators on Tuesday that the police department will review its use of pepper spray and flash-bang grenades during peaceful protests on Monday night.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 06/03/2020 04:37 am
Cow towing to the demands of rioters and BLM radicals when they are defying curfews, rioting, looting and hurting cops will only make matters worse! The liberal cities need to get some backbone and stop this nonsense.
We are in the midst of a pandemic and religious rights and the right to assemble are being denied to Christians, yet these radicals are being allowed to march without any social distancing because they are violent and not peaceful! The media acts as if there is no pandemic where just recently they were bashing Trump because he wouldn't wear a mask! The lunacy that we see today is profound. BLM want to get rid of all police which would lead to anarchy yet World attempts to treat these rioters as rational and civil!