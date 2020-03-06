Protests strike a calmer tone

Protesters in U.S. cities defied curfews again on Tuesday night, but most of the gatherings remained calm. After 7 p.m. EDT in Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched peacefully and booed at one person who took down a street sign from a lamp post. Pastors at St. John’s Church prayed with the protesters and handed out water bottles. Nearly an hour after the 10 p.m. EDT curfew in Orlando, Fla., police still deployed tear gas and smoke to clear out “a few remaining participants” who threw rocks and bottles at them.

What spurred the calmer tactics? Protest organizers have repeatedly implored that vandalism and fires weakened their calls for justice. Several state officials are also joining the conversation on reform. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told a gathering of demonstrators on Tuesday that the police department will review its use of pepper spray and flash-bang grenades during peaceful protests on Monday night.

Dig deeper: Read Sophia Lee’s report on protesters’ demands in Los Angeles.