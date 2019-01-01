Protests spread across India

Marches took place in cities across the nation on Wednesday in protest of a law that offers Indian citizenship to Christians, Hindus, and other migrants who fled religious persecution, but not Muslims. People from the northern autonomous region of Kashmir to the southern Malabar coast gathered to decry the law’s marginalization of Muslims, who have faced increasing persecution under the current Hindu nationalist government.

Is the government listening to protesters? Indians asked the country’s Supreme Court to block the law’s implementation, but the chief justice refused, Reuters reported. The court will hear arguments in the case against the law in January.

Dig deeper: Read Kiley Crossland’s report in Relations about how Hindu nationalism is driving a proposal for a nationwide two-child policy.