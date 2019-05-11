Protests resume in Chile

Protesters set at least two police officers on fire with Molotov cocktails in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. Some of the thousands of protesters threw rocks and firebombs at riot police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. At least 20 people have died since the unrest began last month.

What are they protesting? The demonstrations started over hiked subway fares but now include calls for economic progress. The unrest has cost Santiago’s subway system nearly $400 million in damages, while businesses have lost more than $1.4 billion to low sales, arson, and looting. Last week, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said the country will not host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Week scheduled for later this month or December’s United Nations annual climate change conference due to the unrest.

