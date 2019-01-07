Protests renewed in Sudan

At least seven people died in Sudan on Sunday and dozens of others sustained injuries as protesters turned out in large numbers to continue demanding civilian rule months after a coup ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered across the capital and several other cities before marching to the homes of those killed during a June 3 crackdown. Soliman Abdel-Gabar, acting undersecretary of health, said Sunday night at least seven people died and 181 others were injured.

The demonstration was the largest since the crackdown on a sit-in camp on June 3 killed at least 128 people, according to protest organizers. The Sudanese military, after months of protests, overthrew al-Bashir on April 11. Activists have held sit-ins since then to demand a civilian-majority transitional government, but they remain at an impasse with the military.