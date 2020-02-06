Protests rage for seventh night

Police used tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and low-flying military helicopters to clear out protesters who defied curfews across U.S. cities on Monday night. In the Chicago suburb of Cicero, at least two people died during the protests, the town spokesman Ray Hanania confirmed. Authorities have arrested at least 5,600 people nationwide since the unrest began over the death of African American George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

How are state officials trying to quell the unrest? In Birmingham, Ala., workers started to remove a Confederate monument on Monday night that protesters tried to knock down the night before. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the state fine of removing the obelisk is more affordable than the city’s continued unrest. On Monday evening, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city’s police chief after officers shot and killed a popular restaurant owner earlier in the day.

Dig deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s column on how to respond to the protests.