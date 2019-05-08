Protests interrupt Hong Kong traffic, flights

Protesters in Hong Kong blocked streets and train stations, spray-painted buildings, and clashed with police on Monday. They also staged a general strike, prompting the city’s airport to cancel more than 200 flights. In one district, a mob of men threw wooden poles at the protesters, who retaliated with traffic cones and rods. Riot police arrested at least 82 people by early evening.

What sparked the unrest? This marks the ninth consecutive week of anti-government protests that began in opposition to a bill on extradition to China. Though Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually suspended the bill, the protesters are still demanding her resignation. Lam said Monday the protests threaten the territory’s security and prosperity and insisted she would not step down.

