Protests in Belarus continue 100 days after election

More than 2,000 retirees marched through the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Monday calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. He claimed a sixth term in office on Aug. 9, but his opposition and international officials condemned the election as corrupt and fraudulent. Activists say the government detained more than 19,000 opposition protesters in the months following the election. Lukashenko’s opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, remains in exile in Lithuania.

What sparked the latest protests? Opposition advocate Raman Bandarenka died last week after reports indicated security officers beat him. Some of Monday’s marchers carried signs showing support for Bandarenka and insisted the government investigate his death.

