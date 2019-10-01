Protests grip Ecuador’s capital

Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno late on Monday moved his government out of the capital city of Quito. Angry protesters on Tuesday targeted the National Assembly and other government buildings, waving flags and chanting slogans. Moreno imposed a curfew across the area later in the day to quell the unrest.

What triggered the uprising? The marches began last week after the government scrapped fuel subsidies that cost $1.3 billion each year. Fuel prices spiked by more than 100 percent. Students and indigenous people joined the violent protests that started with transport workers. Authorities arrested more than 500 people and imposed a state of emergency.

