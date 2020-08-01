Protests erupt in Wisconsin after police shooting

A 29-year-old black man remains in serious condition after police officers responding to a “domestic incident” on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis., appeared to shoot him in the back seven times, according to a video posted on social media. The man identified as Jacob Blake is shown opening the driver’s side door of an SUV as three officers shout and point weapons at him. As Blake leans inside the car, one officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire. The Kenosha Police Department has not released any details but said the man is receiving medical treatment in Milwaukee.

How has the public responded? After the incident, a crowd gathered in the surrounding streets and yelled at the police. Multiple vehicle fires and smashed windows were reported. Hundreds of protesters later marched to the police station, where they faced off with officers in riot gear. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers condemned the shooting and promised to stand by those demanding justice.

