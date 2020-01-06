Protests continue across the U.S.

Despite curfews and mass security deployments, demonstrators in several cities across the country continued to set fires, throw rocks, and break into businesses on Sunday night. Police have arrested at least 4,400 people nationwide since the unrest began on Tuesday. They include a truck driver who rammed into demonstrators in Minneapolis, where the protests began after African American George Floyd died in police custody there on May 25. Police in Washington, D.C., on Sunday fired tear gas and stun grenades into a gathering of more than 1,000 protesters outside the White House. Earlier in the day, peaceful protesters gathered on the streets of Albuquerque and a few other cities, saying theft and vandalism weakened calls for justice.

Has the unrest extended to other countries? Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central London on Sunday and marched to the U.S. Embassy, chanting, “No justice, no peace.” Similar demonstrations took place outside the American embassies in Berlin and Denmark. In Brazil, the protests evolved into an outcry against police treatment of black working-class Brazilians.

