Protests continue across Myanmar

Police and soldiers pointed guns at demonstrators and attacked them with sticks on Monday. More than 1,000 anti-coup protesters had gathered in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay. In the capital of Naypyitaw, more demonstrators rallied outside a police station to demand the release of high schoolers detained during protests. Thousands of engineers also marched in Mandalay to insist the military release leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Is the military backing down at all? In addition to the intensified crackdown on protesters, the military extended Suu Kyi’s imprisonment until her likely court date of Feb. 17. The military detained her and overturned the government in Myanmar, also known as Burma, claiming it was necessary due to claims of election fraud.

