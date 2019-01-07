Protesters storm Hong Kong legislative building

Hong Kong police on Monday were working to clear the Legislative Council building after a group of protesters took it over. Hundreds of protesters broke into the building on Monday night and spray-painted slogans on the walls of the main chamber. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched through the city in renewed protests on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s return from British rule to Chinese oversight in 1997. On Monday morning, a flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary was held under high security. Riot police used shields to push back demonstrators who had blocked a nearby street.

The anti-government protests began last month over proposed amendments to an extradition bill that would make it easier to send criminal suspects to Taiwan and China, where they could face unfair trials. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually suspended the bill, but demonstrators demanded a formal withdrawal and Lam’s resignation.

In a five minute address on Monday, Lam said the unrest has taught her to listen better to the people’s demands. “I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government’s future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments, and opinions of the community,” she said.