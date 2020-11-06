Protesters continue to topple monuments

A man suffered a life-threatening injury when fellow protesters tore down an 8-foot statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday night. The statue, which Mayor Levar Stoney had planned to remove in July, is one of several monuments destroyed since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Protesters have targeted statues of Confederate leaders and also Christopher Columbus, who they say symbolizes the oppression of Native Americans.

Is that legal? The vandalism of the statues isn’t, but local and national leaders are already working toward eventually taking down many of the monuments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pressed for the removal of Confederate symbols from the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and urged the U.S. Army to rename bases named for Southern Civil War generals. “The American people know these names have to go,” she said. A GOP-majority Senate panel on Thursday passed a resolution proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to remove Confederate names from U.S. military bases. “Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!” President Donald Trump tweeted about Warren’s plan on Thursday.

