Protesters block Pittsburgh freeway after unarmed teen’s shooting

Protesters rallied for a second day in East Pittsburgh, Pa., Thursday evening to call for justice following the shooting of an unarmed African-American teenager. Police shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. as he ran away from a traffic stop earlier this week. Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Rose’s family, said he couldn’t see any justification for shooting the teen, who didn’t appear to pose any threat. About 1,000 protesters rallied at the Allegheny County courthouse Thursday afternoon, later shutting down Interstate 376 and other streets.

Rose was riding in a car with two other people when a police officer pulled them over because the car matched the description of one used about 15 minutes earlier in relation to a shooting in a nearby town. While the officer arrested the driver, Rose and the other passenger ran.

Allegheny County Police Commissioner Coleman McDonough confirmed Rose did not have a gun when he was shot and that no one fired at the arresting officers. But he also said he had confidence the car was connected to the earlier shooting based in part on a busted window. Investigators also found two guns in the car. Police released the driver after questioning him and he has not faced any charges. Allegheny County police are conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.