Protecting prisoners from sexual assault

Since new rules went into effect to make prisons safer for prisoners, reports of sexual assault behind bars have increased 180 percent, according to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. The numbers point to increased reporting of prison rapes—a positive sign—but concerns remain about how corrections officials handle the growing number of abuse allegations.

An estimated 200,000 inmates are sexually abused in U.S. detention facilities every year, The Marshall Project reported. This year, Congress increased funding for prison rape elimination programs by 50 percent to $15.5 million. The programs fall under the the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) of 2003. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Justice released new PREA standards obligating detention facilities to investigate every report of sexual assault. Prisons must also provide inmates multiple ways to report incidents.

Since then, allegations are up but confirmed cases are down, often due to lack of evidence. From 2012 to 2015, after the change to mandated investigations, prison officials substantiated only 8.5 percent of accusations.

Increased reports are “a clear sign that prisoners are starting to trust the system, rather than an indication that sexual abuse in detention is skyrocketing,” Lovissa Stannow, executive director of Just Detention International, told The Marshall Project. She blamed the low number of substantiated reports on officials’ initial assumptions that a report is false and the “very strong tendency to close ranks” to protect colleagues in cases of accusations against a staffer.

Flawed audits of prison facilities point to the mishandling of some allegations, Stannow said. She found that former corrections officers trained by the Justice Department to check PREA compliance had a pattern of issuing “rubber stamp audits” of facilities where abuse ran rampant.

Bureau of Justice Statistics senior statistical adviser Allen Beck told The Marshall Project that increased sensitivity to rape reports, better investigative techniques, and improved record-keeping have all played a role in helping to prove or disprove allegations that might have remained a mystery in the past.

“Right now, what we’re seeing can be largely accounted for by improved record keeping and enhanced sensitivity on the part of inmates and corrections officials on issues of sexual victimization,” Beck said.

Prison Fellowship lauded Congress’ funding increase for PREA. “Sexual assault should never be a part of a prison sentence for incarcerated youth, women, and men,” said James Ackerman, president and CEO of prison ministry. “This critical funding increase will help jails and prisons meet basic standards for safe, humane treatment, and make our criminal justice system more rehabilitative.”