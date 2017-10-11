Prosecutors: German Christians targeted in July attack

German prosecutors on Friday said a Palestinian man who stabbed one person to death and injured six others during a July attack in Hamburg had targeted German Christians. Prosecutors charged the 26-year-old man, identified as Ahmad A., with one count of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and six counts of serious bodily harm. Federal prosecutors in a statement said the attacker wanted to kill as many Christian Germans as possible to avenge what he called injustice against Muslims worldwide. He considered his actions a “contribution to a worldwide jihad,” the prosecutors said. The suspect in July grabbed a kitchen knife from a Hamburg supermarket and attacked the victims before some passersby overpowered him. Prosecutors said investigations found no evidence he was involved with any extremist group. He arrived in Germany in 2015, and authorities rejected his asylum application prior to his attack.