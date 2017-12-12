Prosecutors file terror charges in failed suicide attack

New York prosecutors have charged Akayed Ullah with supporting an act of terrorism, making a terroristic threat, and weapons possession after he detonated a pipe bomb in a subway corridor near Times Square Monday morning. Federal officials expect to file their own charges later. The 27-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh suffered burns on his hands and abdomen when the device exploded. No one else suffered serious injuries. Officials in Bangladesh are interviewing family members, including Ullah’s wife, to find out more about a possible motive. He last visited the country in September to meet his 6-month-old son. Ullah came to the United States in 2011 through a visa program for relatives of immigrants already in the country. President Donald Trump cited Ullah’s case as evidence of the need for stricter immigration controls. Ullah told investigators he planned the attack in retaliation for U.S. military action against Islamic State (ISIS) militants. His crude pipe bomb contained explosive powder but not enough to turn it into deadly shrapnel. Security camera footage shows Ullah using a match to light the device, which included a nine-volt battery and a Christmas light. Investigators believe he acted alone and did not have any connections to ISIS.