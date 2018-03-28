Pro-Trump Roseanne reboot draws droves of viewers

The smashing success of ABC’s reboot of the sitcom Roseanne could prove viewers are hungry for more shows that depict conservatives in a positive light.

In its first two episodes this week, the series frequently referenced the fictional Conner family’s support for President Donald Trump. The show brought in an estimated 18.2 million viewers, 10 percent more than the May 1997 finale of the original series and more than any other ABC show in the Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot since 2006, according to TVLine.

Trump called series star Roseanne Barr to congratulate her and also mentioned the show in a speech Thursday in Richfield, Ohio, telling his supporters, “It’s about us.”

Barr, a Trump supporter, said Thursday it was a thrill to get a call from the president: “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years.”

Roseanne’s new season could fill a void left when ABC canceled Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing at the end of the 2016-17 television season. For six seasons, Allen played a conservative father to three teenage girls who grew into young adults—with varied political viewpoints—as the series progressed.

Loyal viewers balked and said ABC targeted the sitcom because of its conservative bent, but ABC insisted it was a business decision. After a run of successful seasons, it can cost more to continue a show whose actors and crew can demand higher pay than it does to start a new one. Allen tried to convince other networks to pick up the show, but none did. After Roseanne’s successful premiere, Last Man Standing fans took to Twitter calling for its return, and rumors circulated that Fox is considering picking up the show.

Conservative viewers might love Roseanne, but the show gives Christians plenty of reasons to watch with caution. The Conner family relates to each other through anger, insults, and sarcasm, and when the going gets tough, Dad retreats to the garage to drink beer. A plotline about a boy who wears girls clothing seems headed toward a pro-transgender statement. Barr said after the show’s premiere that the point was to show family members trying to support each other when their opinions clash: “I saw it happening in all the families I know, so I thought, ‘Well this is, you know, it’s good, hopefully it will get people talking to each other.’”