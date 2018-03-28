Pro-Trump Roseanne reboot draws droves of viewers

Bunny tales
For anyone who’s wondered what it’s like to be the pet of the vice president of the United States, bookstore shelves currently offer two very different views. Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, a children’s picture book by Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, and adult daughter Charlotte, was released the same week as a spoof by the staff of an HBO comedy show. In Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, the Pence family’s pet bunny becomes involved in a same-sex relationship. Oliver and his team meant the book as a biting critique of Pence’s Biblical stance that marriage is between one man and one woman. The two books both have become best-sellers, and the Pences are being good sports about the obviously mean-spirited jab at their beliefs. Proceeds from both books are going to charity. The Pences are donating to A21, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking, and Tracey’s Kids, an art therapy program for cancer patients. The spoof book raises money for AIDS United and the Trevor Project, a suicide hotline for LGBT youth. “All of us at Regnery are thrilled with the success of Karen and Charlotte Pence’s Bundo book!” Regnery publisher Marji Ross said in a statement. “Kudos to Oliver and Chronicle for the success they are enjoying, but that doesn’t make us any less excited over how well our book is doing. There’s plenty to go around for everyone, and, like Charlotte said, we can all be happy the proceeds are going to a good cause.” —L.L.