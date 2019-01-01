Pro-lifers descend on D.C. to demand protection for the unborn

Pro-life advocates from across the country gathered Friday for the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., to demand protection for unborn babies. Thousands of demonstrators came to the National Mall to hear speeches from pro-life activists, lawmakers, and Vice President Mike Pence, a surprise last-minute guest. After conservative commentator Ben Shapiro gave the keynote address, Pence, standing on stage with wife, Karen, announced to the crowd, “We’re the Pences, and we’re pro-life!” The vice president then introduced a pre-recorded video message from President Donald Trump, who promised to veto any legislation that would weaken protections for the unborn.

The March for Life began in 1974, one year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion up until the point in a pregnancy that the baby could live outside the womb. After the rally, the pro-life demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court. WORLD’s Harvest Prude is at the march and will have a full report on the event later in The Sift.