Pro-lifers call out potential sex-abuse cover-ups

Honoring Charlie, saving children
Charlie Gard’s parents are drafting a bill to protect British families from lengthy court battles and doctors who claim that death might be in a child’s “best interests.”
In 2017, London physicians diagnosed Chris Gard and Connie Yates’ son with mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, a rare genetic condition that strips energy and function from the body. Experts said it was terminal, and despite Gard and Yates’ opposition, the hospital took Charlie off life support. He died a week before his first birthday.
Charlie’s Law aims to prevent such a scenario from happening again. Instead of leaving cases like Charlie’s to be thrashed out in court, the bill would promote quick conflict resolution via medical mediation and consultations with clinical ethics committees. It would also increase access to legal advice and funding for families who do end up in court.
Charlie’s parents also want to change the legal standard that judges use to determine these cases. Right now, British courts decide whatever they believe is in the “best interests” of the child, but the Charlie Gard Foundation says that’s too vague: “As recent case-law has confirmed, the best interests test provides a broad platform for the overruling of [parents’] wishes.”
Instead, the foundation proposes an alternative. Doctors would only be able to withhold treatment if it would cause “significant harm.” That criterion is already used to allow local authorities to intervene if parents are abusing a child. Advocates of Charlie’s Law say applying the standard would “clarify the boundaries for withholding medical treatment and establish a consistency in the law which would implement a clear, objective basis for such a decision.”
The bill needs a political sponsorship before heading to the British Parliament.
Gard and Yates believe that, without change, there will be more cases like Charlie’s.
“It was so, so, so hard for us to go through what we went through, and we don’t want it to happen to anyone else again,” Yates told the BBC. —Anna Johansen