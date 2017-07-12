Pro-lifers bid goodbye to a year of political disappointments

No DACA fix in 2017
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said this week a solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is not expected until 2018.
Democrats planned to force a vote on immigration legislation as part of year-end spending legislation, and some even threatened to shut down the government if Republicans did not bend, but Cornyn poured cold water on that Tuesday.
“It simply does not advance the interests of these DACA recipients to try and force this into a shutdown narrative and to jeopardize our national security and other government functions just in order to help these young adults,” he said. “We are certainly willing to enter into those good-faith negotiations, but they do not belong in the end-of-the-year spending appropriations debate.”
In September, President Donald Trump announced the end of the DACA program and gave lawmakers until March 5, 2018, to come up with a legislative a solution for the nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children. If they don’t act by then, DACA recipients risk losing their work permits and face deportation.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t expect to force a government shutdown. But pressure to pass a solution for DACA recipients continues to build.
Thousands of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to demand action, with police arresting nearly 200 after they refused to leave. Most Republicans and Democrats agree those enrolled in DACA should get special consideration under U.S. immigration law, but the GOP wants to ensure protecting DACA recipients does not lead to increased illegal immigration and amnesty.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said Tuesday DACA should get its own vote—separate from controversial immigration policy.
“We don’t need to make a statement, we need to make a law,” he said from the Senate floor. “There are many challenges facing us with regard to immigration, but protecting these young people should not be one of them.” —E.W.
Comments
MamaCPosted: Thu, 12/07/2017 05:02 pm
Concerning those evangelical supporters of Trump who say "there is almost nothing the president could do to lose their approval," the Babylon Bee has revealed the one weakness which could cause them to denounce him: http://babylonbee.com/news/evangelicals-abandon-trump-droves-says-mcdona...