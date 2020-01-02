Pro-life lessons

WASHINGTON—Each year, Protestant and Catholic schools from across the country send busloads of students to the March for Life in Washington. On Friday, President Donald Trump even made note of the high level of youth participation when he addressed this year’s pro-life rally.

“This is a tremendous turnout—tens of thousands of high school and college students who took long bus rides to be here in our nation’s capital,” the president said. “Young people are the heart of the March for Life, and it’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation.”

Many of the young people who traveled to the March for Life had already learned the value of human life and the importance of protecting it at school. Teachers and students at the event said the repeated emphasis on the sanctity of life throughout their schooling helped them form pro-life views.

“The idea of [a] right to life is included in all aspects of our program from preschool through high school,” said D. Merle Skinner, executive director of the Christian Family & Children’s Center, which includes Champion Christian School in Champion, Pa. Students and staff from the school have attended the March for Life at least 25 times in the past 30 years, including last week. Earlier in the month, the school showed the pro-life movie Unplanned.

Melissa Wolfgang, a high school teacher at Champion who accompanied students to this year’s March for Life, said she discusses right-to-life issues in the health class she teaches. “We talk about how choices have consequences for everyone … future families and children,” Wolfgang said. “Abortion should not be an option.”

Students from Johnstown Christian School near Johnstown, Pa., have attended the march at least five times in the last 15 years, according to the school’s dean of students, Margaret Adkins. The “explicitly Christian focus” of the event impressed Johnstown 12th grader Daniel Hostetter. “The president affirmed that every life is valuable because we are purposefully created by the almighty God,” he said. “Praying with thousands of other people is an experience I will never forget.”

Johnstown addresses abortion in its Bible classes, according to Adkins, and incorporates right-to-life lessons in individual civics and history classes that cover the U.S. Constitution and Supreme Court.

Catholic schools attending this year’s march said they take a similar approach.

Heather Gossart, a senior consultant for the National Catholic Education Association, said while variations exist from diocese to diocese, Catholic students, starting in middle school, learn about the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision and subsequent court cases about abortion. The schools also teach about general cultural changes in America that have enabled acceptance of abortion. The topic is presented “as part of total education,” she said.