Pro-life groups emphasize importance of midterms

A tale of two photos
President Donald Trump continues to change the perception of what it means to be an American ally, and two photos from his trip around the world this week captured the difference.
In the first, taken at the G-7 summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel leans over a table toward Trump, flanked by other world leaders, in apparent disbelief at something the American president said. Trump—the only seated subject—crosses his arms, seeming pleased with himself for defying the crowd.
In the second, Trump sits across from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, giving the thumbs-up to a man previous U.S. presidents refused to meet for fear of legitimizing his regime. Kim grins back.
Trump loves to do the unexpected, using the element of surprise both on Twitter and in person to get what he wants. In the case of the G-7, tariff disputes led to Trump’s early departure from the summit and a subsequent social media spat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump then flew straight to Singapore for his historic meeting with Kim.
The G-7, or “Group of Seven,” has traditionally been a group of non-communist allies that met informally to address economic issues. (Russia’s dismissal in 2014 knocked it down from the G-8.) The strongest, most highly developed democracies in the world comprise the exclusive club.
A Toronto Star columnist pointed out the bizarre inconsistency of praising an executioner and condemning a close friend, comparing dealing with Trump to “negotiating with a high speed squash ball.”
Michael Gerson, a former adviser and speechwriter to President George W. Bush, called Trump’s stance unlike anything seen in the modern era.
“This is perhaps the largest foreign policy crisis of our time: a U.S president who has lost the ability to distinguish friends from enemies,” Gerson wrote. “Our traditional friends are attacked as freeloaders and cheats. Our real enemies are praised and cultivated.” —L.F.