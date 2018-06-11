Pro-life groups emphasize importance of midterms

Pro-life bills continue to flounder in the U.S. Senate, but they’re not alone. Few bills on any topic have passed the chamber this session.

Tom McClusky, a pro-life analyst, applauded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to cancel the chamber’s summer recess, giving lawmakers a chance to get something done. The House has handed over 400 bills senators have yet to take up.

Two of those House bills would implement significant pro-life measures—the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, legislation even stronger than the Hyde amendment, and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Senate sponsors have introduced both, but committee chairs have not scheduled hearings for them.

Filibusters and a slim Republican majority have kept overall productivity low in the upper chamber. According to C-SPAN, which tracks legislative activity in both chambers, the Senate last year spent 191 days in session and took only 325 roll call votes. That’s in contrast to the House, which spent 189 days in session and voted 710 times.

But even with all the time in the world, strong pro-life measures aren’t likely to make it through this Senate without using the nuclear option. In January, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act failed to get the necessary 60 votes to pass. Although three Democrats voted for the bill, Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska did not, leaving it with only 51 votes.

Recognizing the current Senate climate, some pro-life groups are focusing efforts on the midterm elections. Mallory Quigley, spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List, noted the Senate could have at least one Supreme Court vacancy to fill in the next few years, making this year’s election especially important.

“We have a pro-life president committed to nominating pro-life Supreme Court justices, but we also need a Senate that can confirm those nominees,” Quigley told me. “If we fail to elect a pro-life majority in the Senate in November, we may lose the best chance we have had since Roe v. Wade to put justices in place who would overturn that decision.”

Republicans only have 51 Senate seats now and can only count on 46 as “safe” (or not up for election) in the November midterms, according to RealClearPolitics. Experts estimate that between seven and eight seats up for election are toss-ups with a high chance of flipping. Five of those are currently held by vulnerable Democrats, including Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

In other words, even if Republicans retain every likely GOP seat and pick up every possible toss-up, they’ll still only have 56 votes—not enough to pass a bill without bipartisan support.

One January poll found that 51 percent of all Americans consider themselves pro-choice. But most, including 61 percent of Democrats, still want significant restrictions on abortion—either not allowing it after the first trimester, only allowing it in cases of rape or incest, or outlawing it completely.

With such widespread support for unborn children, candidates’ pro-life positions could have a significant effect on the midterm outcome—and the future of pro-life legislation.