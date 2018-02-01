Pro-life Democrat wins primary in Illinois

U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the last pro-life Democrats in Congress, survived his primary race in Illinois Tuesday, narrowly defeating liberal businesswoman Marie Newman. Lipinski won 51 percent of the vote to Newman’s 49 percent to capture the Democratic nomination for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District near Chicago. Newman had the endorsements of prominent Democrats and pro-abortion groups who wanted to force out Lipinski after seven terms and a pro-life voting record. Despite the Associated Press declaring Lipinski the winner Tuesday night, Newman refused to concede. “I would like Mr. Lipinski to have a very painful evening,” she told her supporters. “So we are going to wait.” This was Lipinski’s toughest primary challenge since joining Congress in 2005. The moderate Democrat boasts endorsements from national pro-life groups like the Susan B. Anthony List. Most expect Lipinski to easily win reelection in the left-leaning district in November, when he’ll face off against Arthur Jones, a former member of the American Nazi Party who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination. The Illinois Republican Party has disavowed Jones because of his racist views.