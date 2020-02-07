Pro-life challenge hits dead end

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear arguments against buffer zones around abortion businesses. The plaintiffs in the two cases said rules regulating speech outside of abortion facilities violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The city of Chicago requires pro-life advocates to get verbal consent to approach someone within 50 feet of a facility like Planned Parenthood to hand out information, counsel, or protest. An ordinance in Harrisburg, Pa., prohibits congregating or demonstrating within 20 feet of an abortion business.

Where does that leave pro-lifers? The buffer zone rules in those two cities will remain in place. The court’s refusal on Thursday to hear the cases follows Monday’s split decision in favor of abortionists without hospital admitting privileges continuing to operate in Louisiana. The justices also instructed lower courts to revisit Indiana’s pro-life laws—currently on hold—that require an ultrasound ahead of an abortion and parental consent for minors to have the procedure.

