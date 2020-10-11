Private guard shoots Denver protester

Denver police on Sunday jailed a security guard for a TV station as they investigate him for first-degree murder. Photos from the scene showed 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff, who was not in uniform, shooting and killing 49-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Lee Keltner after Lee slapped and sprayed Mace at him. The incident took place at Denver’s Civic Center Park Saturday during two opposing protests: “Patriot Rally” and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive.”

Who is Dolloff? KUSA-TV confirmed it hired Dolloff through the Pinkerton security firm to accompany staff at protests. Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, told The Denver Post the city is investigating Dolloff’s license to operate as a private security guard after his name did not turn up in the city’s records: “If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law.”

