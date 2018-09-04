Prisoners stayed put during Florence

Officials in two states are facing backlash for making inmates shelter in place during mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Florence’s landfall last week.

Though South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered his state’s coastal counties to evacuate last Tuesday, hundreds of prisoners were left behind at Ridgeland Correctional Institution and MacDougall Correctional Institution, both within the original evacuation zone. Jasper County, where Ridgeland sits, had its evacuation order lifted the same day it was issued. But 651 inmates of MacDougall, a medium-security facility in Berkeley County, remained. Another facility, Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, S.C., 30 miles inland from Charleston and 10 miles from MacDougall, though outside the mandatory evacuation zone, also decided to shelter its 1,100 inmates in place. The prison is home to the state’s male death row inmates.

Activists heaped criticism on the Republican governor’s administration for leaving prisoners at risk after he said during a Sept. 11 press conference, “We’re not going to gamble with the lives of the people of South Carolina. Not a one.”

Protesters gathered last week outside the South Carolina State House to demand the evacuation of prisoners. “Leaving incarcerated people trapped in prisons or jails in the path of a hurricane can result in harm or death, and is completely inexcusable,” the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted.

But amid constantly shifting winds and hurricane models, government officials maintained keeping the prisoners in place was safest.

“Right now, we’re not in the process of moving inmates,” South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesman Dexter Lee told The State in an interview about the Ridgeland prisoners before the evacuation order was lifted. “In the past, it’s been safer to leave them there.”

McMaster also stood his ground, saying during a briefing last Wednesday that the safest place for the prisoners was at MacDougall. “The analysis so far is that it’s toward the edge of one of the evacuation zones, and because of its placement and because of the types of buildings and a lot of other considerations, it’s safer to stay on campus than it is to try to get off,” he said. “That is the safest place for those people to be at this time.”

Critics argued the cost and logistics of moving high-security inmates to other facilities may have motivated officials to keep them in place.

Just miles from the coast, the Charleston County jail also retained its thousand-plus inmates—some not yet convicted—in a Federal Emergency Management Agency–classified flood zone. Officials at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center said the facility was strong enough to withstand the storm and had generators and medical teams on site. The evacuation order for the county was lifted Saturday after Florence came ashore approximately 175 miles to the north.

In contrast to South Carolina, North Carolina, which received the brunt of Florence, started moving prisoners out of flood zones days before the storm.

But Virginia, like South Carolina, is taking heat for not evacuating inmates: Three Virginia sheriffs were named in a lawsuit filed last Wednesday for deciding to keep inmates in prisons in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth—all under mandatory evacuation and prone to coastal flooding. Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron, Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan, and Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore kept nearly 2,500 inmates in place after Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, issued an evacuation order for all residents in the same zone.

“Time and again there have been prison officials who believed that they had the manpower, infrastructure, and everything else they needed to shelter in place, and then they were proven wrong, and they had to scramble to evacuate those facilities as they plunged into chaos,” Eric Balaban, senior staff counsel of the ACLU’s National Prison Project, told The New York Times.

Critics of South Carolina’s decisions about prisoners during Florence have drawn comparisons to the Orleans Parish Prison in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Despite a mandatory evacuation order for New Orleans, prison officials decided to leave the prisoners in place, and then later had to evacuate them by boat when the prison flooded, a process witnesses said took days and left some prisoners in chest-deep water without access to food or water.

“Prisoners absolutely have the same rights as others,” said Derek Walden, a Charleston County resident who has worked for 16 years in local prison ministry. “They don’t abrogate the right to life while in prison.”

An elder at East Cooper Baptist Church in coastal Mount Pleasant, S.C., Walden has worked both face-to-face and in correspondence with inmates at Lieber prison. He told me refusing to move prisoners alongside free citizens in an evacuation draws a dangerous “artificial line” of classification: “From a Christian perspective, we are all prisoners until Christ frees us from sin. We have a duty to help people—whether the old or prisoners—at such a time, regardless of what they cost or contribute to society.”