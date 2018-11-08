Prison reform bill embraces faith-based solutions

WASHINGTON—The sweeping criminal justice reform bill that passed Congress this week offers Christian groups increased opportunities to minister to federal inmates.

The First Step Act lists faith-based programs as an option for inmates who want to earn time off their sentences by preparing for a productive life after prison. Before, faith-based programs such as Prison Fellowship Academy, a yearlong anti-recidivism curriculum, were lumped under chaplaincy services, so inmates could not earn time-off credits through them, said Heather Rice-Minus, vice president of governmental affairs for Prison Fellowship.

“There’s a demand for programming, and groups like ours at Prison Fellowship are ready to meet that demand,” she said.

Prison Fellowship Academy tackles subjects like addiction, finances, parenting, and family from a Christian worldview. In Minnesota, the state’s Department of Corrections found that graduates of the academy had a recidivism rate of 0.8 percent, compared with the state average of 40 percent.

Anti-recidivism efforts are a key component of the criminal justice bill. The act also gives judges more discretion applying federal sentencing laws, corrects sentencing disparities related to drug offenses, and allows prisoners to earn increased visitation privileges. It aims to copy the efforts of states like Texas, which has reduced recidivism levels by heavily investing in transformative classes and programs that allow inmates who participate to earn early release into halfway houses or home confinement.

There are close to 181,000 federal inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the recidivism rate for federal prisoners is 49 percent, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission. The United States also has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with more than 2.3 million people imprisoned, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

Rice-Minus said she hopes that the focus on transformative programs, and particularly the inclusion of faith-based ones, will help reduce those rates. “Faith is such an important component, we believe—the primary component to seeing people transform their lives,” she said.

The House passed the First Step Act 360-59 in May, but it stalled for months in the Senate. The bill gained more attention in mid-November when President Donald Trump said he supported it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., resisted bringing up the bill because not all Republicans supported it. It took the combined lobbying of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and some pressuring tweets from Trump to change McConnell’s mind. After he relented and brought it to a vote on the Senate floor Tuesday night, it passed 82-12.

Because of additions, primarily sentencing-reform, the bill had to go through the House again. It passed there Thursday afternoon by a vote of 359-36.

“This is a great bi-partisan achievement for everybody,” Trump tweeted after the vote. “When both parties work together we can keep our Country safer. A wonderful thing for the U.S.A.!!”

The bill had been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, which is the largest U.S. law enforcement labor organization, and a range of unlikely allies, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Heritage Foundation, and the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Rice-Minus said the next step is to focus on implementing effective reforms: “We want to see people transformed. We believe in redemption. … We don’t want the criminal justice system to be a revolving door. We want them to go home as good citizens and good neighbors.”