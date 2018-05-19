Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed as millions watch worldwide

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pledged their love for one another Saturday before hundreds of celebrity guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, as millions of television viewers tuned in from around the world to witness the royal wedding. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, escorted the American actress, who wore a white silk dress, part of the way down the aisle. Harry and best man Prince William wore formal military attire. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby presided over the ceremony while the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church in the United States, preached the sermon. Curry, who is African-American, a champion of civil rights causes, and an outspoken supporter of gay rights, was hand-picked by the couple for the ceremony. He quoted Scripture from Song of Solomon and the New Testament and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. on the “power of love,” telling the couple that love has “the power to change the world.” Prior to the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II named her grandson the Duke of Sussex, making his new wife the Duchess of Sussex.