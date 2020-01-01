Primary results come in from Kentucky

It took a week for Kentucky to sort through mail-in ballots from its Democratic Senate primary on June 23. Media outlets on Tuesday projected that former Marine pilot Amy McGrath squeaked out a victory by less than 3 percentage points over state legislator Charles Booker, who had won the endorsements of notable Democrats like U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. McGrath’s win sets up a confrontation in November with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has held his seat for more than 35 years.

Are any other primaries occurring this week? In Colorado, former Gov. John Hickenlooper won Tuesday's Democratic primary over ex-state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. He will face incumbent GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, who barely secured his seat in 2014. No Republican since Gardner has earned a statewide office in Colorado.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.