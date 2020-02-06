Primaries proceed across the country

Many voters sent in mail-in ballots as eight states and the District of Columbia forged ahead with primary contests on Tuesday. Results are unlikely to come in overnight in Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington, D.C. Some are concerned that protests over the death of George Floyd and the resulting citywide curfews may impede voters’ access to the polls.

What should we watch for? Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to secure enough delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination. His delegate count going into Tuesday’s contests stood at 1,554 of the necessary 1,991. There also are several down-ballot races of note. In Iowa, Rep. Steve King, a Republican who has invited controversy due to past racist remarks, faces a well-funded primary challenge from state Sen. Randy Feenstra.

