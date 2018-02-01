Priestly garments

Throughout history, popes have prayed for, taught, and, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, set fashion trends for their parishioners. An exhibit planned this spring at the museum in New York will showcase some of the Vatican’s poshest priestly garb, including a white silk cape embroidered with gold thread that belonged to Pope Benedict XV and an emerald, sapphire, and diamond-studded miter of Pope Leo XIII.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attended a preview of the exhibit, called “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in Rome last month. The museum has posted images of some of the papal vestments and accessories online.

“Part of the power of the church has been how they look, and how they dress,” Wintour said. “They have this extraordinary presence.” The exhibit also will feature examples of popular fashion inspired by priestly garb.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the Vatican’s culture minister, told event attendees that God’s clothing of Adam and Eve in Genesis after they disobeyed His command and became ashamed of their nakedness showed the importance of clothes to the Creator: “God Himself was concerned with dressing his creatures.”

Leaders of the Protestant Reformation varied in their opinions on clerical garments, but most of them leaned toward simpler dress than what the priests of the day wore. Martin Luther and John Calvin wore simple black academic robes, now known as the “Geneva gown,” which would have been a familiar if not daily wardrobe item for many Reformers who came from academic circles. Luther once joked that a preacher could wear three sets of vestments if one was not enough, “for such matters, if free from abuses, take from or give to the gospel nothing: only they must not be thought necessary to salvation, and the conscience dare not be bound to them,” according to the Encyclopedia of Protestantism.

In Matthew 6:28-30, Jesus teaches that God does care about clothing, but people should not be overly concerned with it: “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?”