Priestly garments

Apology accepted
About a month after her derision of Vice President Mike Pence and his Christian beliefs ignited viewer backlash, Joy Behar, host of The View, apologized on air for her remarks.
“I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith, and I fell short of that,” the comedian said on the ABC daytime program this week. “I sincerely apologize for what I said.”
Her on-air statement followed a private apology to Pence. In an interview with Sean Hannity of the Fox News Channel, Pence confirmed Behar had called him.
“I felt it was important that I defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander,” Pence said. “And I did so. And you know, I give Joy Behar a lot of credit. She picked up the phone. She called me. She was very sincere, and she apologized, and one of the things my faith teaches me is grace; forgive as you’ve been forgiven.”
After Behar said on air Feb. 13 that Pence’s faith compared with mental illness, the Media Research Center launched a campaign that resulted in some 40,000 protest phone calls to ABC, said Brett Bozell, the organization’s president.
“The apology is appropriate,” he said. “One wishes she never said it, and one wishes she had apologized the moment she realized how many people she offended. But she did and it should be accepted.” —L.L.